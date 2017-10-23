Okanagan Rockets’ forward Ben King scored the overtime winner in Team B.C.’s gold medal victory in Calgary -Image: Taylor Rocca/WHL

Okanagan influence in Team B.C. win

Three Okanagan Rockets and one Kelowna Rockets prospect help B.C. to gold at WHL Cup in Calgary.

Three members of the Okanagan Rockets and a Kelowna Rockets propsect all had a hand in Team B.C.’s gold medal effort at the 2017 WHL Cup in Calgary.

Ben King, a forward with the BCMML’s Rockets and Swift Current Broncos’ draft pick, scored the winner in overtime Sunday to send B.C. past Alberta 4-3 in the championship game of the annual U16 tournament.

“(Cole Shepard, Vancouver Giants) moved it up to the point and I just tried to get a screen,” King said of the game winner. (Ryan Watson, Medicine Hat Tigers) took a shot and I tried to get a stick on it.

“I tipped it and looked and it went post and in and everyone went crazy. It was a good feeling.”

King’s Okanagan teammates, forward Jack Finley (Spokane) and defenceman Tanner Brown (Vancouver) were also members of the Team B.C. roster, as was Ethan Bowen, the Kelowna Rockets’ first round pick in the 2017 WHL bantam draft.

Finley and King finished the five-game tournament with two goals each. Bowen had a goal and two assists, while Brown finished with a goal and an assist.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
National silver for Heat men’s golf

Just Posted

Have your say on downtown parking in Kelowna

Open house scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

UPDATE: Fire department investigating cause of blaze

The Kelowna fire department deals with two separate fire calls around the same time on Monday morning

Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s

Death toll mounting due to opioids

Lake Country residents provide input

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June’s On Point session

Lake Country’s old highway piling up with garbage

Cleanup efforts are being planned for garbage found along Pelmewash Parkway

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

Penticton is looking for sculptors to participate in its second public sculpture exhibition

Heat men fall short of playoff spot

UBC Okanagan finishes fifth in Pacific Division of Canada West soccer after tie Saturday with TRU

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Rolston Quartet connects with Kelowna audience

Chamber Music Kelowna kicked off their 38th season on last Wednesday night

Most Read