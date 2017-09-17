Okanagan Marathon back for 23rd year

On Thanksgiving weekend, thousands of runners and walkers converge in downtown Kelowna for the 23rd annual BMO Okanagan Marathon.

The event attracts many seasoned and recreational runners and boasts five races, from the BMO ABC Kids Fun 1km Run to the 42.2km Marathon. Racers can also take part in three other events including a 5km, 10km and Half Marathon.

The beautiful course is considered one of Western Canada’s flattest and fastest. Canadian Running Magazine has listed the BMO Okanagan Marathon as a marathon to put on the radar this fall. Things get underway on Saturday, Oct. 7 and continue through Sunday, Oct. 8, Thanksgiving Weekend.

New this year, for the first time the 5km race will be a timed event, helping competitors work to achieve their best times. Runners will enjoy scenic views on the waterfront pathway along Lake Okanagan, before finishing downtown at City Park. The course is a Boston Marathon qualifying race and every participant receives a t-shirt and finisher’s medal including the kids taking part in Saturday’s BMO ABC Kids Fun 1km Run.

Kids also can look forward to a festive time in the Kids Zone that features inflatables, a soccer zone and face painting. For the adults, a wine tasting has been added this year for them to enjoy and experience more flavours from the Okanagan.

The BMO Okanagan Marathon supports The Sunshine Foundation of Canada, helping dreams come true for children living with severe physical disabilities or life threatening illnesses. “We’re proud to once again partner with the BMO Okanagan Marathon’s charity, The Sunshine Foundation of Canada, for all the great work they do,” said Steven Jensen, Regional Vice President, Business Banking, BMO Bank of Montreal. “It’s especially gratifying to have funds raised through the event support and give back to the community where we live and work.”

Through local events, like the BMO Shred-a-thon and BMO Okanagan Marathon, BMO continues to raise funds for community causes. Over the years the Marathon has raised over $386,000 for The Sunshine Foundation of Canada who, in their 30 years of dream-making, has provided over 8,000 dream experiences across Canada and coordinated over 62 Sunshine DreamLifts to Disney theme parks.

To register to participate in one of the best community recreational events in the Okanagan, please visit: http://www.okanaganmarathon.ca

Volunteers can sign up by registering on-line: https://marathonvolunteers.volunteerhub.com/lp/okanagan/events