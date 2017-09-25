Okanagan Rockets open with sweep of Chiefs

Eric Blais’ club takes two at home to kick off B.C. Major Midget League season

Brendan Boyle scored twice for the Okanagan Rockets in Sunday’s overtime victory over the Chiefs at CNC. -Image: Douglas Farrow

In Eric Blais’ eyes it wasn’t an overly pretty display, but the Okanagan Rockets’ head coach will gladly take a pair of wins to open the B.C. Major Midget League season.

The Rockets kicked off the 2017-18 campaign on the weekend at the Capital News Centre with a two-game sweep of the visiting Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

“We’re still forming as a team and trying to find out who we are,” said Blais who enters his second season behind the Rockets’ bench. “We did some really good things and, at the same time, we have things we really need to work on. I’ve been jamming in a lot of information, it’s going to take a while to settle in. We have some work to do, but we’re happy with the wins.”

The Rockets, who were without veteran leaders Will Reimer and Brandon Della Paolera due to injury, prevailed 4-2 over the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

Rookie Ben King, a WHL bantam draft pick of the Swift Current Broncos, and linemate Ethan Schaeffer paced the Rockets attack with a goal and an assist apiece. Seattle Thunderbirds’ prospect Cole Schwebius earned the win in goal.

On Sunday, the Rockets overcame a sluggish start and some bad penalties with a strong third period to earn a 6-5 victory in overtime.

Tanner Brown netted the winner in the extra period as the Rockets overcame 4-2 and 5-3 deficits over the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Nolan Corrado and Ben King each had a goal an an assist while Roman Basran earned the victory in his debut in the Rockets’ net.

The Rockets, who will get a break from league play this weekend, will head to Richmond for a pair of exhibition games against the Everett Silvertips U18 team.

Okanagan’s next BCMML action is Oct. 7 and 8 at home to the Vancouver Northwest Giants.