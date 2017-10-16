Okanagan Rockets take two from Royals

A pair of home-ice wins over South Island for Kelowna-based major midgets

Okanagan goaltender Cole Schwebius stopped 32 shots in Saturday’s win over the Royals. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

The Okanagan Rockets rebounded from a pair of home ice losses a week earlier to sweep a pair of B.C. Major Midget League games from the South Island Royals.

On Saturday at CNC, the Rockets edged past the Royals 4-3. Brendan Boyle’s goal early in the third period broke a 3-3 tie and stood up as the game winner.

Captain Mitchell Gove and Will Reimer paced the Okanagan attack with a goal and two assists each. Cole Schwebius earned the win in the Rockets’ net.

On Sunday, Gove and Chase Dafoe each scored twice as the Rockets rolled to a 9-3 win. Benn Krivoshen, Ethan Schaeffer, Brendan Boyle, Scott Gilowski and AP Tyson Lubda also scored in the win.

The Rockets (4-2-0) will next head to Nanaimo Saturday and Duncan Sunday for two games against the North Island Silvertips (2-5-1).

Okanagan’s next home action is Oct. 28 and 29 against the Kootenay Ice.