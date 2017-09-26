Owls and Bears search for end zone

Bears’ running back Hunter Desson looks for yards against Lord Tweedsmuir in B.C. high school football action Friday at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The KSS Owls and Mt. Boucherie Bears will both be looking to score their first points of the regular season when the teams take to the field for the second weekend of B.C. high school football action.

On Friday in Eastern Conference action, KSS (0-1) will travel to Coquitlam to take on the powerhouse Terry Fox Ravens (1-0). Fox opened the season with a 79-0 drubbing of WJ Mouat.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bears (0-1) will be at Mission Secondary to take on the Roadrunners (1-0).

The Owls were shutout in their season opener last Friday, falling 28-0 to St. Thomas More in Burnaby.

“We had moments that looked like we could catch up to STM, but we could not find the end zone on offense,” said KSS coach Chris Cartwright. “Our defense played well causing turnovers and giving us an opportunity to make something happen, but we could not capitalize on those opportunities.

“It’s a process,” he added. “There is no doubt that we can compete with anyone in our conference, but the attitude from players will determine that.”

On Friday at the Apple Bowl, the Mt. Boucherie Bears couldn’t muster any attack against Lord Tweedsmuir, losing 48-0.

The Rutland Voodoos return to preseason action this Friday when they visit the South Kamloops Titans.

Pete McCall’s Voodoos are coming off a 28-21 loss to Clarence Fulton last Friday in Vernon.

