Owls, Bears close out regular season Friday

KSS and Boucherie have qualified for B.C. high school football’s opening playoff round

Kelowna Owls’ quarterback Marcus Athans fights for yards, with teammate Blaise Beauchemin in support, against Mission in B.C. high school football action last Friday at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Douglas Farrow

With the playoffs beckoning, the KSS Owls will finish out the B.C. high school football regular season on Friday in Surrey.

The Owls (3-3) will take on the high-powered Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers (5-1) in a 2 p.m. kick off.

KSS is riding a three-game winning streak after downing Mission Secondary 31-26 last Friday at the Apple Bowl.

Quarterback Marcus Athans held a hot hand, completing 18 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns.

Nolan Tonogai caught a pair of TD passes, including a 30-yarder from Athans to put the Owls ahead to stay in the second half. Nolan Ulm on a 45-yard play and Kyle Zakala caught the other TD passes.

Tyler Klotzbach and Nathan Tonogai led the defense making nine tackles each.

“It was a great effort by our team to dig deep and get the win,” said Owls coach Chris Cartwright. “We still have a lot of things we need to work on fundamentally as we get prepared to play Lord Tweedsmuir and prepare for the playoffs.​”

With 12 Owls playing their final regular season final game at home, it was a special night in more ways than one.

One of the team managers, Parker Begg, a Grade 12 student who has Down Syndrome, was recognized by his teammates for his work all season on the sidelines.

The seniors helped Parker remember his final home game by giving him a chance to run the ball into the end zone.

“Football is such a special game that touches so many lives in different ways,” said Cartwright. “Parker is a grade 12 student at KSS and when I told coach Jakobs of what our players wanted to do for Parker, he was all in. Hats off to Mission to helping make this night so special for Parker.”

Both the Owls and Mt. Boucherie have qualified for next week’s playoffs.

Mt. Boucherie Bears

The Bears (3-3) will battle the WJ Mouat Hawks (1-5) Friday night in Abbotsford to close out the 2017 regular season.

Mt. Boucherie is coming off a 60-12 victory last week over the Centennial Centaurs.

The Bears’ rode their ground game victory with 337 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

Jesse Benneke ran for 120 and three majors, while quarter Dylan Milligan scored a pair of touchdowns on 108 yards rushing.

Matt Labelle returned a kick off 90 yards for a major and scored another along the ground, while Caleb Fransen rushed for 58 yards and a TD.

On defense, Rylan Thompson had five tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery for a 25-yard TD.

Burkely Theriault had four tackles and a 40-yard interception return.

“The score was lopsided very early on and we started rotating the bench in the first quarter,” said Bears’ coach Mike Godwin. “Centennial beat us last year, but they are in a bit of a rebuilding phase right now.”

Rutland Voodoos

The Voodoos closed out their 2017 season on the road with a 27-14 loss to Nanaimo District.

Pete McCall’s club was competitive in every game but finished the year 0-3.

Overall, including exhibition play, Rutland posted a 2-5 record.

