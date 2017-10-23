Mt. Boucherie’s Jesse Benneke battles for yards against the Terry Fox Ravens in B.C. high school football action Friday at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Owls win 2nd straight, Bears and Voodoos fall

After going winless last season and getting off to a slow start to 2017, the KSS Owls have found their groove.

On Friday at the Apple Bowl, the Owls (2-3) posted their second straight convincing win, downing the WJ Mouat Hawks 39-8 in BC high school football action.

Blaise Beauchemin paced the KSS offense, rushing for 172 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Athans ran for a pair of major scores, while Ben Peters rushed for 58 yards and a TD.

Max Sprenger and Tyler Klotzbach led the defense with seven tackles each.

“It was another great win for us,” said Owls coach Chris Cartwright. “I feel that we are starting to believe in the culture, process, and systems that we are putting in place on the field. We are starting to get a good rotation with our line on defense, which is helping with our front.

“We are also starting to get great blocks from our offensive line who are helping establish our run game. Aki Takimoto is playing solid for us on offense and defense. Our defense played very well for us and gave us great field position to be successful. It was another all round great team win.”

The Owls will host Mission this Friday, 5 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

Mt. Boucherie Bears

The Bears will be looking to recover from a lopsided 49-0 defeat at the hands of the powerhouse St. Thomas More Knights (5-0) on Friday.

Boucherie (2-3) will travel to Coquitlam this Friday to take on the winless Centennial Centaurs (0-5).

Rutland Voodoos

The Voodoos will be looking for their first regular season victory Friday when they travel to Vancouver to take on Nanaimo District Secondary.

Rutland is 0-2 following a 26-14 loss to the Handsworth Royals Friday in North Vancouver.

Previous story
Rockets raise money for autism

Just Posted

Lake Country’s old highway piling up with garbage

Cleanup efforts are being planned for garbage found along Pelmewash Parkway

Peachland seniors keeping active this fall

Senior’s group south of Kelowna has plenty going on if you are over 55

Truck fire forces evacuation of Lake Country gas station

No one was injured as firefighters quickly contained blaze at the Shell on Sunday afternoon

Gas leak contained near Lakeshore Road

Ruptured line was quickly contained Sunday morning by Kelowna Fire Department

High winds cause havoc for sailors

Kelowna Fire Department assists boats with broken masts on Okanagan Lake

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Letter: Questioning thinking of Kelowna city council

Kelowna letter writer says the Green Square development shouldn’t get another chance at council

Rockets raise money for autism

Western Hockey League club hosts third annual Family Day Sunday in Kelowna

Family worries about missing Malakwa woman

Discovery of human remains has put family members on edge

WATCH: 10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

A golden opportunity

Orthodontist offers sweet deal for the pocketbook

Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

The Observer reveals what we know about the man attached to the Silver Creek property where human remains were found

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey and a celebrities attend ‘B.C. Miracle Concert’

Fundraiser featured Foster, Steven Tyler, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, Laura Bretan, Carly Rae Jepsen

Owls win 2nd straight, Bears and Voodoos fall

After going winless last season and getting off to a slow start… Continue reading

Most Read