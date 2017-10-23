Owls win 2nd straight, Bears and Voodoos fall

Mt. Boucherie’s Jesse Benneke battles for yards against the Terry Fox Ravens in B.C. high school football action Friday at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

After going winless last season and getting off to a slow start to 2017, the KSS Owls have found their groove.

On Friday at the Apple Bowl, the Owls (2-3) posted their second straight convincing win, downing the WJ Mouat Hawks 39-8 in BC high school football action.

Blaise Beauchemin paced the KSS offense, rushing for 172 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Athans ran for a pair of major scores, while Ben Peters rushed for 58 yards and a TD.

Max Sprenger and Tyler Klotzbach led the defense with seven tackles each.

“It was another great win for us,” said Owls coach Chris Cartwright. “I feel that we are starting to believe in the culture, process, and systems that we are putting in place on the field. We are starting to get a good rotation with our line on defense, which is helping with our front.

“We are also starting to get great blocks from our offensive line who are helping establish our run game. Aki Takimoto is playing solid for us on offense and defense. Our defense played very well for us and gave us great field position to be successful. It was another all round great team win.”

The Owls will host Mission this Friday, 5 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

Mt. Boucherie Bears

The Bears will be looking to recover from a lopsided 49-0 defeat at the hands of the powerhouse St. Thomas More Knights (5-0) on Friday.

Boucherie (2-3) will travel to Coquitlam this Friday to take on the winless Centennial Centaurs (0-5).

Rutland Voodoos

The Voodoos will be looking for their first regular season victory Friday when they travel to Vancouver to take on Nanaimo District Secondary.

Rutland is 0-2 following a 26-14 loss to the Handsworth Royals Friday in North Vancouver.