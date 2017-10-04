Penticton hosting 69 teams in CSSHL playoffs

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League has announced that all 69 teams, male and female, will be in action in Penticton March 9-18, for the CSSHL championship.

The CSSHL has also launched a Championships website, championships.csshl.ca, that will be the home to all things regarding the CSSHL Championships. Schedules and standings can be found exclusively on championships.csshl.ca.

Related: CSSHL renews deal to keep championship in Okanagan

Formats and dates per division:

Midget Prep Division

The top 12 teams from the regular season will advance to the Midget Prep Division Championship round… Teams will be seeded in three pools of four and play a three-game round robin… The top team in each pool, along with one wildcard team will advance to the semifinals. Dates: March 14-18, 2018.

The bottom four teams from the regular season will compete in the Midget Prep Division Consolation round… Each team will play a three-game round robin… Top two teams will play advance to play in a consolation final. Dates: March 10-13, 2018.

Female Prep Division

All eight teams from the regular season will be seeded in two pools of four and play a three-game round robin… Top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals. Dates: March 12-15, 2018.

Midget Varsity Division

All nine teams from the regular season will be seeded in three pools of three and play a two-game round robin… Top two teams from round robin advance straight to semifinals… Seeds three to six after round robin will advance to quarterfinals. Dates: March 9-13, 2018.

Female Varsity Division

All four teams from the regular season will be seeded in one pool of four based off regular season finish… Each team will play each other once during round robin… Top two teams from round robin will advance directly to the Championship Game. Dates: March 12-14, 2018.

Elite 15 Division

The top eight teams from the regular season will advance to the Elite 15 Division Championship round… Teams will be seeded in two pools of four and play a three-game round robin… Top two teams in each pool with advance to the semifinals. Dates: March 15-18, 2018.

The bottom three teams from the regular season will compete in the Elite 15 Division Consolation round… Each team will play two round-robin games… Top team from round robin advances directly to consolation final… Seeds two and three from round robin will play in the consolation semifinal. Dates: March 10-13, 2018.

Bantam Prep Division

The top eight teams from the regular season will advance to the Bantam Prep Division Championship round… Teams will be seeded in two pools of four and play a three-game round robin… Top two teams in each pool with advance to the semifinals. Dates: March 15-18, 2018.

The bottom five teams from the regular season will compete in the Bantam Prep Division Consolation round… Each team will play each other once during the round robin… Top two teams from round robin will advance directly to consolation final. Dates: March 11-15, 2018.

Bantam Varsity

All eight teams from the regular season will be seeded in two pools of four and play a three-game round robin… Top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals. Dates: March 9-12, 2018.