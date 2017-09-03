Pikes win provincial medals

The Penticton Pikes performed well in the B.C. Summer Swimming Association provincial championships earning four medals, while three newcomers peformed well in their debuts. Mark Brett/Western News

The Penticton Pikes returned from the B.C. Summer Swimming Association championships in Kamloops with four medals.

Anders Say earned silver in the 4×100 metre regional medley relay and bronze in the 50-m fly, while Ryan McMillan earned silver in the 100-m freestyle and bronze in the 50-m fly. Say also placed fourth in the 50-m free and 11th in the 100-m breast stroke. McMillan was fourth in the 50-m backstroke and freestyle.

“Both Anders and Ryan had great dedication and attendance throughout the season and this lead them to have amazing results at Provincials,” said Pikes coach Kara DeClark. “They both also had a positive attitude going into the meet and their races.”

The Pikes earned nine best times in 11 events.

“We had three swimmers (Joycey Cheng, Jacob McNamee and Vanessa McLennan) who competed at their very first ever BCSSA Provincials and they all represented our club very well,” said DeClark. “It was a positive way to end the season with so many personal best times, simply because after all the hard training the swimmers put in over the season, it’s awesome and exciting to see them be rewarded with best times.”

Cheng finished 23rd in the 50-m breast stroke, McNamee was 18th in the 50-m breast stroke and McLennan was 24th in the 100-m fly.

“I think all the swimmers gained some insight into how a big competition atmosphere feels like and they were able to take some positive things away from this experience, such as the difference in the way the swim meet is ran, competing against different swimmers throughout British Columbia and racing in front of a big crowd,” she said.