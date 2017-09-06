Pinnacles FC alum clash in Canada West soccer

Former Pinnacles FC product and Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacle James Fraser helped the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack to a 3-0 win over the UVic Vikes on Sept. 2 in Kamloops. Allen Dougla photo

Pinnacles FC alum squared off on Sept. 2 in Kamloops as the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack blanked the UVic Vikes in mens soccer 3-0.

The WolfPack, featuring Brady Van Ryswyk, James Fraser, Jordell Afonso and former Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles Mitchell Popadynetz, got goals from Popadynetz on a rebound from Fraser, Thomas Lantmeeters and Justin Donaldson. The Vikes lineup features PFC alum Xavier Araujo and Isaac Koch of West Kelowna.

Highlight video courtesy of TRU WolfPack

WolfPack coach John Antulov said the two quick goals they scored were the difference.

“It was nice to see that especially with Mitch (Popadynetz) scoring another one,” said Antulov. “It kind of calmed us down a bit. First home game and the guys were pretty excited. I think that got us going.”