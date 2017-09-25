Pinnacles net Canada West stars

Isaac Koch of the UVic Vikes earned the Canada West second star for the week of Sept. 19 following strong performances against MacEwan and Mount Royal. UVicVikes/APShutter.com

A pair of former Penticton Pinnacles earned Canada West weekly star honours for the week of Sept. 19

Isaac Koch, a third-year midfield/forward for the UVic Vikes, fired seven shots on goal in a 1-0 win over MacEwan on Sept. 15. He followed that up with a two-goal performance on four shots in a 4-1 win over Mount Royal. Koch, of West Kelowna, was pivotal to the team’s success. He netted his two goal in 69 minutes of action. The Canada West website reported that Koch was easily the most lethal player on the field for the Vikes, utilizing his unmatched speed to help Victoria improve their record to a 3-4-1 to sit fourth in the Pacific Division of the Canada West standings.

Fraser, also a product of Pinnacles FC, is in his second season of U Sports and had a three-point performance in a 3-1 WolfPack win against Lethbridge on Sept. 17. After several strong efforts, Fraser finally made his way into the Canada West goal scoring parade. Fraser’s first came in the 26th minute when he blasted it in off a corner, before adding another in the 61st minute. He also set up the third WolfPack goal in the 81st minute when Anatoli Leveille scored his first Canada West career marker.