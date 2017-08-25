Podium sweep for Kelowna skating trio

Kelowna Skating Club performs well at Super Series BC and Yukon Summerskate competition

The Kelowna Skating Club had a successful outing at the Super Series BC and Yukon Summerskate competition last weekend in Burnaby.

Twenty-nine local skaters traveled to the event, winning eight medals in total.

The highlight of the weekend occurred within group 2 of STAR 5 Women under 10, where a trio of young Kelowna skaters swept the podium.

Leading the charge was nine-year-old Gabrielle Jugnauth with a personal best score of 21.87.

Her club mates Megan Yudin and Konstantina Lock won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kelowna’s Ariana Rose won the silver medal in group 1 of STAR Women under 10. At the Novice level, 13 year-old Daria Carr won group 1 with a personal best score of 113.42.

Mikayla Kramer and Ashley Sales won silver and bronze, respectively, in group 2.

In the ice dance discipline, Kelowna’s Haley Sales and her partner Nikolas Wamsteeker struck gold in the Senior division.

Here are the full results:

Senior Dance: Haley Sales and Nik Wamsteeker 1st

Junior Women: Emma Bulawka 4th

Novice Women group 1: Daria Carr 1st; Olivia Levesque 9th

Novice Women group 2: Mikayla Kramer 2nd; Ashley Sales 3rd; Vienna Harwood 4th

Pre-Novice Women group 1: Brooklyn Cowen 10th; Kiera Atkins 14th

Pre-Novice Women group 2: Kira Koffler 11th

Pre-Novice Women group 3: Madeline Foley 13th

Pre-Novice Women group 4: Emily Sales 4th; Abby Bulawka 7th

Juvenile Women under 12: Mackenzie Nelmes 6th

Juvenile Women under 14 group 1: Ava Sanderson 9th; Aurora Schultz 10th

Juvenile Women under 14 group 2: Paige Edgar 5th; Katie Jones 6th

Pre-Juvenile Women under 13: Sarah Mullins 5th

STAR 5 Women under 10 group 1: Ariana Rose 2nd; Calissa Adlem 6th

STAR 5 Women under 10 group 2: Gabrielle Jugnauth 1st; Megan Yudin 2nd; Konstantina Lock 3rd; Sophie Sanderson 6th

STAR 4 Women under 10 group 1: Christiana Lock 3rd

STAR 4 Women under 10 group 2: Payton Bannerman 14th

STAR 4 Women under 13 group 1: Jacqueline Baliski 14th

STAR 4 Women under 13 group 2: Veronica Jurska 14th