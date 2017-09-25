Productive Alberta trip for Heat men

Nikhil Reddy and the UBC Okanagan Heat picked up four points in Alberta in Canada West soccer on the weekend. -Image: David Moll

UBC Okanagan earns a win and a draw in Calgary in Canada West soccer

The UBC Okanagan Heat pushed their unbeaten streak to three games with a win and a draw on the road in Canada West men’s soccer action.

On Saturday at McMahon Stadium, the Heat took care of the Calgary Dinos 2-0.

Hamish Walde, in the 32nd minute, and Adrei Stalfort scored the goals for UBC Okanagan, while keeper Mitch McCaw earned the his second shutout of the season.

Nikhil Reddy earned an assist on Walde’s goal and now has four on the year to lead the team.

On Sunday, the Heat and Mount Royal Cougars battled to a 0-0 stalemate.

McCaw, who made five saves, posted his second clean sheet in as many games, aided by a big stop off a free kick from Yusuph Kalenga.

The UBC Okanagan Heat (3-3-1) will be in Langley this Friday to battle the Trinity Western Spartans (5-2-3).

Heat women…

The UBC Okanagan women remained winless through three weeks of the Canada West soccer season after a pair of losses to B.C. opponents over the weekend at Nonis Field.

On Saturday, the Heat fell 1-0 to the Victoria Vikes. Veteran midfielder Stephanie Badilla Gutierrez scored the game’s lone goal in the 31st minute, curling a corner kick into a scrum past Heat keeper Francesca Balletta.

On Sunday, the No. 3-ranked UBC Thunderbirds defeated UBCO 2-0. The Thunderbirds (6-1), who have won six straight Canada West matches and sit atop the Pacific Division, were led by league scoring-leader Jasmin Dhanda who scored her 10th goal of the season in the 23rd minute. Margaret Hadley provided an insurance goal for UBC at 81 minutes..

The Heat (0-5-1) returns to action Friday against the Trinity Western Spartans (4-2) in Langley.