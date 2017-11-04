Prokop pushes Vipers by Warriors

Josh Prokop pulled the hat trick as the Vernon Vipers dispatched the West Kelowna Warriors 5-3

Peter Tomaras of the West Kelowna Warriors tries to chip the puck away from Michael Young of the Vernon Vipers in BCHL action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Morning Star)

Josh Prokop pulled the hat trick as the Vernon Vipers dispatched the West Kelowna Warriors 5-3 in B.C. Hockey League action before 1,718 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Prokop, who is expected to sign a NCAA Division 1 scholarship next week, completed his hatty into an empty net with 1:32 remaining. He has six goals in his rookie season.

Vernon, who held period leads of 3-1 and 4-2, got singles from Jordan Sandhu (his sixth) and defenceman Michael Young (third). The Vipers’ Fortis Energy Player of the Game was Young. Jesse Lansdell provided two assists as Vernon (14-4-0-3) stretched their undefeated streak to six games.

Parm Dhaliwal registered a deuce for the 12-8 Warriors, while Stephen Kleysen also scored. Dhaliwal now has five goals. Kleysen converted for the only powerplay of the tilt, his fourth of the season.

Anthony Yamnitsky blocked 25 shots for the Snakes, while ex-Viper Cole Demers turned aside 21 drives.

The Vipers are first overall in the 17-team BCHL and visit the Langley Rivermen Tuesday night before a home-and-home series with the Penticton Vees Friday night in the Peach City.

The Vees lost 4-2 to the Powell River Kings before 2,851 fans Saturday night at the South Okanagan Centre. Mitch Adamyk made 35 saves for the Kings.

The Warriors entertain the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Wednesday night before visiting the Wenatchee Wild in Washington State Friday night.