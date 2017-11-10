Most Improved Female Swimmer award winner Taylor Musseau. - Image: Jeanette Hoft

Recognition for Okanagan masters swimmers

Okanagan Masters Swim Club hands annual awards at 2017 AGM

Several members of Okanagan Masters Swim Club (OMSC) were recognized for their achievements and demonstration of the spirit of Masters swimming at the club’s 2017 AGM.

The doyenne of masters swimming, Conny Stamhuis, walked away with the OMSC Swimmer of the Year floating trophy following her performances at the 2017 FINA World Masters Championships in Budapest where she won two gold and two silver medals in the age group 85 to 89.

Awards for Most Improved Male Swimmer and Most Improved Female Swimmer went to Shane Styles and Taylor Musseau, respectively.

The Elena Dimitrov Award for Courage and Determination went to Jon Smirl. Long time OMSC coach and post-doctoral fellow at UBC Okanagan’s Sports Concussion Research Lab, Smirl will take a well-deserved break from his coaching role.

Most Inspirational Swimmer award went to Rosalie Swart, recovering from concussion after being struck by a vehicle last year while on a morning run. Swart has made an intrepid return to fitness and Masters swimming.

OMSC also recognized Norma Lachance as Volunteer of the Year, Peter Rudd as Community Volunteer of the Year and the Hammer Award for consistent hard effort went to Phred Martin.

OMSC also elected its nine-member board for 2017-2018: President – Sharon Spring; Vice President – Greg Harris; Treasurer – Brenda Balderson; Secretary – Patrice Bazzana; Communications – Sandra Ballan-Brown; Registrar – Cailla Patterson; Meet Manager – Norma Lachance; Director-at-Large (Coach Liaison) – Carol Taylor; Director-at-Large (Social & Volunteers) – Debra Parker.

Previous story
Heat x-country in Quebec for nationals

Just Posted

One veteran’s quest to honour another

Missing information on Kelowna-area cenotaph finally included on memorial

High altitude skating comes to Kelowna

Indoor, synthetic ice-rink to be set up on the 16th floor of a city high rise

Boys and girls club unveil renovated gymnasium

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs in Rutland celebrate newly renovated gymnasium

Slain Kelowna woman to be celebrated tonight

Community asked to “celebrate Russia’s life as well as her unborn child”

Snow gives way to rain in Central Okanagan

Life is returning to normal after an intense snow day.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around Clayton Heights family

GoFundMe page set up after mom hospitalized with a life-altering brain aneurysm

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Cultural school releases powerful music video

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band perform a powerful song.

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Most Read