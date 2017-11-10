Recognition for Okanagan masters swimmers

Several members of Okanagan Masters Swim Club (OMSC) were recognized for their achievements and demonstration of the spirit of Masters swimming at the club’s 2017 AGM.

The doyenne of masters swimming, Conny Stamhuis, walked away with the OMSC Swimmer of the Year floating trophy following her performances at the 2017 FINA World Masters Championships in Budapest where she won two gold and two silver medals in the age group 85 to 89.

Awards for Most Improved Male Swimmer and Most Improved Female Swimmer went to Shane Styles and Taylor Musseau, respectively.

The Elena Dimitrov Award for Courage and Determination went to Jon Smirl. Long time OMSC coach and post-doctoral fellow at UBC Okanagan’s Sports Concussion Research Lab, Smirl will take a well-deserved break from his coaching role.

Most Inspirational Swimmer award went to Rosalie Swart, recovering from concussion after being struck by a vehicle last year while on a morning run. Swart has made an intrepid return to fitness and Masters swimming.

OMSC also recognized Norma Lachance as Volunteer of the Year, Peter Rudd as Community Volunteer of the Year and the Hammer Award for consistent hard effort went to Phred Martin.

OMSC also elected its nine-member board for 2017-2018: President – Sharon Spring; Vice President – Greg Harris; Treasurer – Brenda Balderson; Secretary – Patrice Bazzana; Communications – Sandra Ballan-Brown; Registrar – Cailla Patterson; Meet Manager – Norma Lachance; Director-at-Large (Coach Liaison) – Carol Taylor; Director-at-Large (Social & Volunteers) – Debra Parker.