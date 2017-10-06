Redden to keynote at hall of fame ceremony

Former NHL defenceman the main speaker at Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame event Nov. 16

Former NHLer and Team Canada member Wade Redden will be the keynote speaker at next month’s Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Redden played 12 NHL seasons, mostly with the Ottawa Senators, and scored his first goal in his NHL debut on his first shot against the Montreal Canadiens in 1996.

The native of Lloydminster, SK and former Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman was drafted second overall in 1995 by the New York Islanders but was traded to Ottawa where he helped the Sens become an NHL power.

Ottawa made the playoffs in 10 of his 11 seasons. including a run to the Stanley Cup finals in 2007—a loss to Anaheim in five games.

Redden also played with the NY Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

Redden also donned the Maple Leaf, playing several times for Team Canada. He won two World Junior hockey championships, played for Canada at the 2006 Olympic Games, played in three World Hockey Championships winning gold in 2005 and was also a member of Canada’s gold medal squad at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

Redden will speak at the 2017 induction ceremony Nov. 16 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Queensway Ave.