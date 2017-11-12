Rockets douse Red Deer

Kelowna’s WHL team gets a balanced attack and solid goaltending in victory

Braydyn Chizen #22 of the Kelowna Rockets celebrates his first goal of the season during the second period against the Red Deer Rebels on Nov. 11, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-2 on Saturday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Dillon Dube with his eighth of the season, and Kole Lind with his 11th, led the attack while Liam Kindree (2) and James Hilsendager also scored in the win.

Lind, Hilsendager, Kindree, Braydyn Chizen and Leif Mattson all had two point nights for Kelowna.

James Porter improved to 7-2-2-0 on the season by stopping 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Kelowna outshot Red Deer 32-29.

The Rockets power play was 3-for-6 on the evening while the penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5 as the Rockets improved to 10-6-2-1 on the year.

The Rockets host the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday and then the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday to end a four game home stand.

Earlier in the day Saturday, the Rockets announced that goaltender Brodan Salmond will be out four to six weeks with an MCL knee injury.

