Rockets down Cougars for third straight win

Rockets forward Kole Lind gets in tight with Prince George Cougars goalie Taylor Gauthier in WHL action Saturday at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Captain Cal Foote’s goal at 18:58 of the second period proved to be the winner as the Kelowna Rockets downed the Prince George Cougars 4-2 in WHL action Friday at Prospera Place.

It was the the third straight win for the Rockets (7-5-1-1) who defeated the visiting Tri-City Americans in overtime on Friday night.

Lief Mattson, Kyle Topping and Carsen Twarynski, with his ninth of the season, also scored for Kelowna.

James Porter stopped 27 shots in the Rockets goal to push his record to 4-2-1-0.

The Rockets will head to Tri-City Wednesday, before visiting the Victoria Royals for two games, Friday and Saturday.