Dillon Dube scored twice to lead the Kelowna Rockets to victory Friday in Victoria. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets drop Royals to open weekend set

Kelowna beats Victoria to avenge 8-3 loss in first meeting last month

A month ago, the Kelowna Rockets were humbled on home ice by the Victoria Royals.

On Friday, the Rockets gained a measure of revenge.

Leif Mattson scored the game winner at 16:50 of the third period to lead Kelowna past the hometown Royals 4-2 at Save on Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, in the first 0f two games between the BC Division rivals.

Dillon Dube scored twice, including the insurance goal into an empty net, as the Rockets (8-5-2-1) won for the fourth time in the last five games.

Captain Cal Foote, with his fifth of the season, also scored for the Rockets.

James Porter stopped 26 of 28 shots in the Kelowna net for his fifth win of the season.

The Rockets and Royals will square off again tomorrow night in Victoria.

