Rockets edge Blazers in preseason finale

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak and the Kelowna Rockets closed out their WHL preseason schedule Saturday with a win in Kamloops. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Kamloops Blazers 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night in Kamloops to close out the WHL preseason.

The Rockets took an early lead as Leif Mattson found the back of the net 4:09 into the opening frame. Kyle Topping collected an assist on Mattson’s marker. At 11:19 Nolan Foote made it 2-0 finishing a play from Liam Kindree and Kelvin Hair.

Kyle Topping opened the second period with a goal 16 seconds in to put the Rockets ahead by three. Justin Sigrist got Kamloops on the board before the period was out. Kelowna led 3-1 heading into the final stanza.

Nic Holowko pulled Kamloops within one before Brodi Stuart notched a power play marker to tie the game at 3-3.

Following a scoreless overtime, Jack Cowell netted the game winner in a shootout.

Brodan Salmond played the first half making 24 of 24 saves. Cody Porter took over for Salmond halfway through and made 18 of 21 saves for the victory.

The Rockets have a break following this weekend before they open up the regular season at home on Friday, September 22nd, when they host the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05pm.