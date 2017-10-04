Rockets Euro on draft radar

Defenceman Libor Zabransky is projected by Central Scouting as potential 4th to 6th round NHL pick

Kelowna’s Libor Zabransky is on the radar for next summer’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas.

The Czech-born defenceman was among 27 Western Hockey League players named this week to NHL Central Scouting’s Watch List and was given a ‘C’ rating.

Central Scouting identifies players with a rating system that includes three main categories: The ‘A’ rating indicates a first round candidate, a ‘B’ rating indicates a second or third round candidate, and a ‘C’ rating indicates a fourth, fifth, or sixth round candidate.

Zabransky, the Rockets’ first choice, 51st overall, in this year’s CHL Import Draft, had a goal an assist in his first three games with Kelowna this season.

Spokane Chiefs defenceman Ty Smith was the lone WHL skater assigned an ‘A’ rating. Since being made the first overall selection in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Smith has 42 points in 72 regular season games.