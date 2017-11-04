Rockets fall to Royals for weekend split

Victoria defeats Kelowna 4-2 Saturday in WHL action at Save on Foods Centre

Ryan Peckford scored twice to lead the Victoria Royals past Cal Foote and the Kelowna Rockets Saturday night. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The hometown Victoria Royals downed the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 Saturday in WHL action, earning a weekend split between the B.C. Division rivals at Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

Rockets (8-6-2-1) defeated the Royals by the same 4-2 score on Friday night.

Ryan Peckford scored a pair of first period for the Royals who opened up a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Down 4-0, Nolan Foote and Leif Mattson scored Kelowna’s goals on power plays just over a minute apart in the latter stages of the third period.

Brodan Salmond made 28 saves for the Rockets who were outshot 32-22 by Victoria.

The Rockets return to action Friday at home against the Vancouver Giants. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.