Kelowna Rockets forward Kyle Topping puts on the brakes in front of Edmonton Oil Kings’ defenceman Jayden Platz in WHL action Tuesday night at Prospera Place. -Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Rockets ground Oil Kings for third straight win

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski score twice each in Kelowna win Tuesday

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski scored twice each to pace the Kelowna Rockets to a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings in WHL action Tuesday at Prospera Place.

It was the Rockets’ third straight win on their current four-game homestand and pushed them to within four points of first-place Victoria in the B.C. Division.

Dube’s first goal came just 25 seconds into the game when he took a breakaway pass from Twarynski and beat Travis Child for his ninth goal of the season to give the Rockets the lead for good.

Kyle Topping also scored in the first, while Dube connected for his second of the night in the second period, snapping a wrist shot past Child to make it 3-1 Rockets.

Leading 3-2 after two, Kelowna also started the third period quickly when Dube returned the favour, setting up Twarynski for his first of two goals and 11th of the season at the 18-second mark.

Rockets head coach Jason Smith said the two early goals were momentum changers for his club.

“Any time you score a goal early in the period, it’s good for momentum and it’s good for the energy on your bench,” said Smith. “The guys have really talked about it, between periods and before the start of the game to make sure we’re coming out jumpin’ and ready to play. It was good to start the game the right way and good to come out at the start of the third and score a goal.”

Twarynski closed out the scoring with his team-leading 12th of the season into an empty net.

James Porter stopped 21 shots in the Rockets’ net to boost his record to 8-2.

Kelowna outshot Edmonton 28-23.

The Rockets (11-6-2-1) will close out their home stand Friday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna runner a national champion

Just Posted

Cougar attacks dog in Penticton

A warning is being issued after a cougar reportedly attacked a dog in Penticton

Man, dog in single-vehicle rollover

A man was being treated by paramedics after a reported rollover in Glenmore

UPDATE: Man who struck newspaper carrier addresses court

Donald Brodie is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

SUV drives into Peachland home

Residents were shaken after a SUV lost control and drove into a Peachland home

Kelowna man critical after Remembrance Day crash

A single vehicle rollover early Saturday saw a Kelowna man thrown from vehicle

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

Rockets ground Oil Kings for third straight win

Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski score twice each in Kelowna win Tuesday

Accused in Kamloops murder given more time to hire lawyer

A Fraser Valley man is given more time in a Kamloops court to hire new lawyer

Cougar attacks dog in Penticton

A warning is being issued after a cougar reportedly attacked a dog in Penticton

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

No jail time for overdose crash near Kamloops

A Kamloops man avoids jail following a overdose crash on Trans-Canada Highway

Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

OGC athletes honoured by BC Gymnastics

Jordyn Yendley, Ethan Scott and Lukia Jakab were all presented with awards in Vancouver.

Community Leader Awards: Betty Cleland

We continue to honour those that give back to the community time and again

Most Read