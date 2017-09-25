Rockets’ Kole Lind WHL player of the week

Kelowna forward registered eight points to lead his club to a pair of victories over Kamloops

Kole Lind scored three goals and added two assists in two games to open the Kelowna Rockets’ regular season. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

An explosive start to the 2017-18 season has earned Kelowna Rockets’ forward Kole Lind the Western Hockey League’s player of the week honours.

Lind, 18, scored three times and added five assists in leading the Rockets to a pair of victories over the rival Kamloops Blazers.

In Friday night’s home opener, the second-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 Kelowna win over the Blazers.

The following night in Kamloops, the Shaunavon, Sask. native figured in all five Rockets goals—two goals and three assists—in a 5-1 victory.

Lind set career highs during the 2016-17 WHL regular season, notching 87 points (30G-57A) in 70 games with the Rockets.

Over 148 career WHL regular season games, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound right winger has accumulated 137 points (47G-90A). He was originally a fourth-round selection (87th) of the Rockets at the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.

Lind and the Rockets (2-0-0-0) return to action this Friday when they host the Everett Silvertips at Prospera Place. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.