Rockets, London Drugs partner for autism

Kelowna’s WHL team gets together with the community to support the Canucks Autism Network

The Kelowna Rockets first big event of the season took place on Oct.22, and it was a big success.

The Rockets hosted their third annual Family Day at London Drugs on a breezy Sunday afternoon in which families got to spend the afternoon with the entire team. The team was signing autographs, taking photos, playing street hockey, and more. A couple of Rockets players even had their faces painted.

The event was a fundraiser for the Canucks Autism Network (CAN) with 100 per cent of the funds raised go to CAN.

“Our third annual London Drugs family day was a success. Tremendous thanks go to London Drugs for always being so organized as well as to Kelowna Minor Hockey for sending some of their finest to play street hockey with our Rockets,” said Anne-Marie Hamilton, director of marketing for the Rockets.

“The weather held out and there were lots of terrific vendors donating time and product. From the days donations and hot dog sales $895 was raised in support of C.N. All money raised remains in Kelowna to provide much needed recreational programs in support of families with children who have Autism. It was a great day had by all.”

The money raised goes towards building much needed recreational programs like learn to skate, learn to swim and learn to play hockey for children with autism.

