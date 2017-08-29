Rockets mourn loss of former scout

Graham Tuer, who worked 16 seasons with the WHL team, has passed away at 87.

The Kelowna Rockets organization is mourning the loss of longtime team scout and Saskatchewan hockey legend Graham Tuer, who passed away this week at the age of 87.

Tuer served as a scout for the Rockets’ organization from October 1998 until the end of the 2014-2015 season.

“We were very saddened this morning by the news of the passing of Graham,” said Rockets President and GM Bruce Hamilton. “He was a great friend of the Rockets organization, a wonderful person, and a very valued scout.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tuer family.”

Tuer was formerly the GM of the Regina Pat Canadians and won the Air Canada Cup in 1988.

He went on to serve as assistant GM and scout for the WHL’s Regina Pats, before joining his son Al with the Moose Jaw Warriors as a special assistant to the GM for two years.

Graham then joined the Kelowna Rockets scouting staff as well as the NHL’s Central Scouting Service.

Tuer was inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in August as a builder. He is also a member of the Regina Sports Hall of Fame, and received the WHL Distinguished Service Award in 2010.

Graham Tuer was predeceased by his wife Verna and is survived by his four children Donna, Kathy, Al and Greg, as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.