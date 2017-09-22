Rockets name Foote captain

The Kelowna Rockets have named Cal Foote as the 23rd captain in Rockets’ history, announcing its leadership group ahead of the team’s WHL home opener tonight in Kelowna.
Foote, an 18-year-old Englewood, Colorado native in his third season with the Rockets, was named captain this morning.
A 2nd round bantam draft pick of the Rockets in 2013, Foote was selected 14th overall in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
He has played in 142 regular season games with the Rockets collecting 14 goals and 79 assists for 93 points.
The team also announced three alternate captains as Gordie Ballhorn, Dillon Dube, and James Hilsendager will all wear an A on their jersey this season.
Dube is entering his fourth season with the Rockets while Ballhorn is entering his third season and Hilsendager his second season with Kelowna, but his fourth in the WHL.
This evening will be the first opportunity to see the new crop of leaders in action. The Rockets open up the 2017-18 regular season tonight at 7:05 pm against the Kamloops Blazers at home at Prospera Place.
Foote will be added to a storied list of Kelowna captains.
Rockets Captains:
2015-17 Rodney Southam
2013-15 Madison Bowey
2011-13 Colton Sissons
2010-11 Tyson Barrie
2009-10 Lucas Bloodoff
2008-09 Colin Long
2007-08 James McEwan
2006-07 Chris Ray
2005-06 Tyler Spurgeon
2004-05 Brett Palin
2003-04 Josh Gorges
2001-03 Ryan Cuthbert
2000-01 Gavin McLeod
1999-00 Curtis Rich
1998-99 Ryan Wade
1997-98 Jason Deleurme
1996-97 Tyler Prosofosky
1995-96 Burt Henderson
1994-95 Dallas Thompson (Tacoma)
1993-94 Allen Egeland (Tacoma)
1992-93 Jamie Black (Tacoma)
1991-92 Dave McMillen (Tacoma