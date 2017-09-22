Rockets name Foote captain

Third year blueliner will wear the C for Kelowna, who kicks off WHL regular season tonight

Cal Foote #25 of the Kelowna Rockets enters the ice against the Kamloops Blazers on September 24, 2016 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets have named Cal Foote as the 23rd captain in Rockets’ history, announcing its leadership group ahead of the team’s WHL home opener tonight in Kelowna.

Foote, an 18-year-old Englewood, Colorado native in his third season with the Rockets, was named captain this morning.

A 2nd round bantam draft pick of the Rockets in 2013, Foote was selected 14th overall in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He has played in 142 regular season games with the Rockets collecting 14 goals and 79 assists for 93 points.

The team also announced three alternate captains as Gordie Ballhorn, Dillon Dube, and James Hilsendager will all wear an A on their jersey this season.

Dube is entering his fourth season with the Rockets while Ballhorn is entering his third season and Hilsendager his second season with Kelowna, but his fourth in the WHL.

This evening will be the first opportunity to see the new crop of leaders in action. The Rockets open up the 2017-18 regular season tonight at 7:05 pm against the Kamloops Blazers at home at Prospera Place.

Foote will be added to a storied list of Kelowna captains.

Rockets Captains:

2015-17 Rodney Southam

2013-15 Madison Bowey

2011-13 Colton Sissons

2010-11 Tyson Barrie

2009-10 Lucas Bloodoff

2008-09 Colin Long

2007-08 James McEwan

2006-07 Chris Ray

2005-06 Tyler Spurgeon

2004-05 Brett Palin

2003-04 Josh Gorges

2001-03 Ryan Cuthbert

2000-01 Gavin McLeod

1999-00 Curtis Rich

1998-99 Ryan Wade

1997-98 Jason Deleurme

1996-97 Tyler Prosofosky

1995-96 Burt Henderson

1994-95 Dallas Thompson (Tacoma)

1993-94 Allen Egeland (Tacoma)

1992-93 Jamie Black (Tacoma)

1991-92 Dave McMillen (Tacoma