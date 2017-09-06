Rockets outscore Kamloops in WHL preseason

Erik Gardiner #12 and Leif Mattson #28 of the Kelowna Rockets celebrate a goal against the Kamloops Blazers on September 5, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Kamloops Blazers 6-4 on Tuesday night at Prospera Place in WHL preseason action.

After a scoreless first period, ut didn’t take long to end the drought as just 2:12 into the middle frame Liam Kindree broke the stalemate with an assist going to Erik Gardiner. The Blazers quickly tied it 1-1 but three straight goals from Kelowna made the score 4-1 through two periods of play.

Gordie Ballhorn, Leif Mattson and Ten Brennan had second period markers for Kelowna.

In the third, the Blazers cut the Rockets lead to 4-2 but defenseman James Hilsendager restored the two goal advantage for the Rockets on the power play with a bomb of a slap shot from the point with assists going to Jack Cowell and Kyle Topping. Dallon Wilton added one more for the Rockets before a pair of late Blazers’ goals made the final 6-4.

Brodan Salmond and James Porter split the game in the Kelowna nets with Salmond turning aside 17 of the 18 shots he faced, and Porter stopping 19 of 22.

Kelowna improved to 1-0-1-0 thus far in the preseason.

The Rockets are back at it this Friday night when they host the Blazers once again at Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.