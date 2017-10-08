Rockets sweep Cougars with O.T. wins

Dillon Dube nothces winner in 4-3 win Saturday over the Cougars

Dillon Dube scored at 4:17 of overtime to boost the Kelowna Rockets to a 4-3 win Saturday in Prince George and a weekend WHL two-game sweep of the hometown Cougars.

The Rockets trailed 3-2 late in the third period but forced the extra period when Dube set up Konrad Belcourt for a one-timer to tie the game.

Dube had points on all Kelowna goals, finishing the night with a goal and three assists.

Carsen Twaryski, with his first, and Kole Lind with his team-leading seventh of the season also scored for the Rockets.

James Porter made 42 saves in the Kelowna net for his first win of the season.

The Rockets came from behind for the second straight night to beat the Cougars in overtime.

Lind scored the game winner in OT on Friday as the Rockets overame 5-3 and 6-4 deficits to defeat Prince George 7-6.

The Rockets (4-1-0-1) return to action this coming Friday when they take on the Calgary Hitmen. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.