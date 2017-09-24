Rockets take out Kamloops for second straight night

Garrett Pilon #41 of the Kamloops Blazers back checks Kole Lind #16 of the Kelowna Rockets on January 27, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, completing a weekend sweep of a season-opening double-header between the two WHL teams.

Kole Lind got things started for Kelowna with his second of the season at 9:16 of the opening period finishing off a play from Wil Kushniryk and Kyle Topping. The Rockets took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Former Rocket Joe Gatenby tied things up for the Blazers in the middle stanza and the game was knotted at 1-1 headed into the final frame.

But Jack Cowell pulled the Rockets ahead by a goal early in the third and four minutes later he notched his second of the evening and third of the season on the power play.

Kole Lind collected the primary assist and Cal Foote added the secondary assist on both of Cowell’s goals. Lind added his second of the night with an assist coming from Ted Brennan before Cal Foote potted a power play marker for his first of the season with assists going to Nolan Foote and Lind to round out the scoring for Kelowna. 5-1 Rockets final.

Brodan Salmond stopped 28 of 29 shots he faced as both he and the Rockets improve to 2-0-0-0 thus far on the regular season. The Rockets outshot the Blazers 32-29. Kelowna was 2/5 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill.

Kole Lind led the Rockets with a five point performance (2G, 3A), while Jack Cowell (2G) and Cal Foote (1G, 2A) also enjoyed multi-point nights.

The Rockets are back at home next Friday, September 29th, when they host the Everett Silvertips. Puck drop is 7:05pm at Prospera Place.