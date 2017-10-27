Dillon Dube skates with the puck against the Tri-City Americans during second period action Friday at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets trip up Ams in OT

Carsen Twarynski scores twice, including the winner in overtime Friday against Tri-City

Carsen Twarynski’s second goal of the game in overtime boosted the Kelowna Rockets to a 4-3 victory over the Tri City Americans Friday in WHL action at Prospera Place.

Twarynski, who has five goals in his last two games, scored the winner on a power play after taking a pass from Erik Gardiner and beating Patrick Dea at 3:28 of the extra period.

James Porter stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced as his record improves to 3-2-1-0.

The Rockets improve to 6-5-1-1 on the year.

Kelowna enjoyed multi-point evenings from Carsen Twarynski (2G, 1A), Dillon Dube (1G, 1A), Leif Mattson(1G, 1A), and Gordie Ballhorn (2A).

Tomorrow night Kelowna is back in action to take on the Prince George Cougars for the Halloween Candy Scramble at Prospera Place.

There will be over 6000 pieces of candy to be had by kids 12 and under during the second intermission. Fans are encouraged to dress up and show off their halloween costumes.

The Rockets hit the road following this weekend for a three-game trip. Their first stop is in Tri-City for a rematch with the Americans on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017. The next stop is in Victoria where the Rockets play back-to-back nights against the Royals on Nov. 3 and 4.

