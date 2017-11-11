Todd Scott #1 of the Vancouver Giants defends the net against the Kelowna Rockets on November 10, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze) *** Local Caption *** Rockets forward Carsen Twarynski scored the winner in overtime over the Vancouver Giants. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets win in OT over Vancouver

Kelowna’s WHL team earns an exciting come from behind win; plays at home tonight

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Vancouver Giants 5-4 in overtime on Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Rockets Captain Cal Foote set up Carsen Twarynski for the winner in overtime as Kelowna came from behind to earn the win.

James Porter stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced in the winning effort. His record improves to 6-2-2-0 on the season while overall the Rockets improved to 9-6-2-1.

The Rockets opened the scoring as Gordie Ballhorn (2) ripped home a power play marker at 13:53 of the first. Ty Ronning(16) and Tyler Benson(3) responded for the Giants and Vancouver took a 2-1 lead into the middle frame.

Kelowna trailed by one until late in the period when Leif Mattson (6) evened things at 2-2. The Rockets and Giants remained tied after 40 minutes.

The Giants regained a one goal lead but it was short lived as Kole Lind (10) scored a shorthanded marker to knot things up once again. Conner Bruggen-Cate (2) pulled Kelowna ahead on the power play at 11:46, but the Giants kept the see-saw battle going striking back once again making it 4-4. Regulation time couldn’t solve anything and the game was headed to overtime where Twarynski won it.

Kelowna is back in action Saturday night when they host the Red Deer Rebels at Prospera Place. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.

Following Saturday night the Rockets host the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and then the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, Nov. 17 to end off their four game home stand.

