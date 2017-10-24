Penticton Vees affiliate player Massimo Rizzo cruises with the puck into the Brooks Bandits zone during Western Canada Cup action at the South Okanagan Events Centre last season. Steve Kidd/Western News

Rosters set for BCHL players at U17 World Challenge

BCHL players from Chilliwack, Penticton, Vernon and Victoria suit up against the world

Rosters are now set for the U17 World Challenge and BCHL foes will join ranks to take on the world.

Penticton Vees forward Massimo Rizzo and defenceman Luke Reid will suit up with Victoria Grizzlies Jason Alexander and Alex Newhook for Team Canada Black. Kelowna Rockets (WHL) defenceman Kaedan Korczak will also be on Team Canada Black.

Vernon Vipers Alex Swetlikoff, from Kelowna, will play for Team Canada White as is Harrison Blaisdell from the Chilliwack Chiefs. While Kelowna native Jackson van de Leest, Calgary Hitmen (WHL) will play on Team Canada Red.

With the puck set to drop on the tournament in two weeks, the 66 players on the three teams will face competition from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States in their quest for a gold medal.

“This has been a lengthy process from the initial 111 players invited to our summer development camp to narrowing it down to the 66 on our three teams,” said Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada’s senior manager of hockey operations and men’s national teams. “Our management group and scouting staff have assembled three competitive teams which will wear the Canadian jersey with pride at this prestigious, international competition.”

The tournament officially kicks off Nov. 5 at the Encana Events Centre in an all-Canadian affair as last year’s silver-medallist, Team Canada Black, takes on Team Canada White at 2:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. ET). The opening day concludes with Sweden facing Russia at North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.

