Silver for Heat teams, Hritzuk coach of year

UBCO men and women finish second at PACWEST finals, Cass Hritzuk named top coach

UFV and Heat Athletics James Casorso and the Heat men won the PACWEST silver medal, while UBCO’s Cass Hritzuk was named coach of the year.

Coming into the weekend with a three-shot lead, the UBC Okanagan Heat men’s team would ending up falling short in their bid for the 2017 PACWEST golf championship.

The Heat fired a solid second day total of 281 (+1) but a poor first day was too much to overcome at the final conference—the UFV Invittational—at the Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford last weekend.

The Fraser Valley Cascades took the conference championship with a season score of 2,317, while the Heat was second at 2,336.

UFV won the season-ending tournament with a 577 score, while the Heat was second at 599.

Individually, James Casorso finished his PACWEST career with a closing round of 68 which earned him the individual bronze medal, along with his second consecutive conference all-star award.

Along with the team silver medal, fifth-year head coach Cass Hritzuk was named the conference’s coach of the year, as voted on by his peers.

The second-place showing performance earns the men’s squad a spot into next week’s 2017 PING CCAA National Championship in Oshawa, Ont.

Heat women…

Going wire to wire with second-place team finishes in all four tournaments, the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s golf team captured the silver medal after the final PACWEST tournament in Abbotsford.

The women’s squad finished second at the UFV Invitational, with UBCO duo McKenna Lesiuk and Emily Adams finishing fourth and fifth overall, individually.

The second-place finish earns the Heat squad a berth in the 2017 PING CCAA Golf National Championships at Durham College.

For the four tournaments, McKenna Lesiuk led the team with a total score of 674 to finish in fourth place overall.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.