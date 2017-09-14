Street Outlaws revved up in season finale

The Kelowna Street Outlaws revved their engines, burned plenty of rubber and performed a few wheelies during the final race date of the season at Thunder Mountain Raceway.

The Street Outlaws are a group of drag racers who have an organization similar to the popular TV program on Discovery Channel, with the same name.

All cars must be licensed and capable of doing a Street Cruise prior to race day to compete.

At the final race of the year last Sunday, Kelly Madore was sitting at No. 1 with his white Plymouth Duster after he just barely beat Jan Kleckner in his black 1969 Camaro.

Kyle Marriot was the fastest car and now holds the track record after he ran a 4.92 in the 1/8th mile, with Kelly Madore finishing a close second with his 4.93 ET.

The race was very well attended by racers and spectators who were given full entertainment value for their $10 entry fee when Cutting Edge Performance owner Kerry Stone did a huge bumper wheelie in his pristine black 1967 Chevelle. Kerry has owned the car since he was 17 years old, it’s in mint condition and very fast.

The most popular ride at the track is always Gordie Agouboush’s 1963 Ford truck, affectionately known as ‘FarmTruck.’ Gordie has been drag racing since the early 1980s and his son Chad is also a drag racer who is always there to support his father.

The race is a true family event complete with a concession stand and overnight camping. The race track is run by volunteers and was home to Canada’s very first American Hot Rod Association race back in October 1982.