Sun drubs Huskers, rookie DB ties team record

The Okanagan Sun scored early and often against Valley Huskers on Saturday night in BCFC action. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

The entire B.C. Football Conference had a hunch Saturday night’s game at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna would be a mismatch.

The assumption couldn’t have been more accurate as the unbeaten Okanagan Sun manhandled the winless Valley Huskers 71-7.

The Sun, now 4-0, scored nine touchdowns against the Huskers (0-4) Saturday, including six in the first half.

But the biggest story came from Sun rookie defensive back Aldrich Berrios, who recorded four interceptions to tie a team record, first established by Darby Ray in 2003.

Berrios, who is also a standout with the UBC Okanagan men’s basketball team, also recovered a fumble.

Berrios went to Notre Dame Regional Secondary where he was coached in both basketball and football by Sun assistant head coach Jamie Boreham.

The Huskers, who had been shutout in their previous two games, have scored just 15 points this season.

Nick Wenman made his third straight start at quarterback for the Sun who rang up 38 points in the second quarter.

Wenman threw four first half toucdowns passes, one each to Nate Anderson, Robbie Rodrigues, Spencer Schmidt and Liam Crane. Kyler Mosley and Carter Gordon scored rushing majors to make it 46-0 at the half.

In the second half, Tye Kitzman made his fourth interception in as many games and returned it for a touchdown.

Running back Joseph Okenlola added a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Isaac Wegner booted a pair of field goals.

The Sun remain alone atop the BCFC standings at 4-0, while the VI Raiders and Westshore Rebels both sit a game back at 3-1.

The Sun are back in action next weekend when they travel to Nanaimo to take on the Raiders for the first time this season.