Sun duo among BCFC’s top defensive players

Okanagan Sun teammates Conor Richard (left) and Tye Kitzman were named among the BCFC’s outstanding defensive players for 2017. -Images: Warren Henderson/Capital News: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

Two members of the Okanagan Sun have been recognized among the top defenders in the B.C. Football Conference for 2017.

Tye Kitzman was cited as the top defensive back, while Conor Richard was named top linebacker, as the BCFC unveiled its list of outstanding players on Thursday.

In his third season with the Sun, Kitzman finished tied with teammate Aldrich Berrios for the league lead in interceptions with six. The Vernon native also led the league in deflected passes (10), and was a top-10 finisher in total tackles (37).

Richard’s second season with the Sun saw him finish with 37 total tackles, along with two sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one blocked kick and four deflected passes. He also had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Leading the way among the BCFC’s top players was Vancouver Island Raiders receiver Brycen Mayoh who won four awards—top receiver, top return specialist, top special teams player and outstanding offensive player.

Westshore head coach Charly Cardilicchia was named coach of the year in his first season at the helm of the Rebels.