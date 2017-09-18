Sun razes Huskers, remains unbeaten

Okanagan stays on top of BCFC with easy win in Chilliwack

Keith Zyla threw four touchdown passes, including two to Rashaun Simonise, as the Okanagan Sun levelled the winless Valley Huskers 42-3 in BCFC action Saturday in Chilliwack.

The unbeaten Sun (6-0-1) remain in top spot in the conference, while the Huskers slip to 0-7.

Simonise, who played in three games with the Sun in 2016, marked his season debut with six catches for 82 yards.

Zyla, who also connected with Kyler Mosley and Jesse Falconer for TDs, completed 22 of 31 passes for 318 yards.

Hayward Beasley scored the other Okanagan major on a 50-yard fumble return.

Issaac Wenger rounded out the scoring with two field goals, a single and four converts.

With 13 points, the Sun remain one up on the Westshore Rebels (6-1-0) who defeated the Vancouver Island Raiders 27-22.

The Sun and Rebels will close out the regular season Oct. 7 in Victoria.

The Sun returns to action next Saturday when they visit the Kamloops Broncos.

Okanagan’s next home action is Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Langley Rams.