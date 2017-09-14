Sweet, TriPower runs set

The Summerland Sweets 7.4-kilometre and 3.2-km TriPower youth race will take place on Oct.1. Western News file photo

Athletes will hit the ground running in two cross-country races on Oct. 1.

The Summerland Sweets 7.4-kilometre and the 3.2-km TriPower youth race beginning at 10 a.m. at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds and the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station.

The first half of the forested 7.4-km route is flat as it is on the Trans-Canada Trail, while the second half has runners tackle hills as they make their way to the start and finish line via a higher single-track trail. Last year, more than 100 recreational joggers and competitive runners competed. Two minutes after the 7.4-km race begins, the 3.2-km runners will set off.

Their course initially follows the flat Trans-Canada Trail and then heads up a 350-metre hill before an undulating course to the start and finish line. Adults who are not up to the longer distance or who would like to run alongside their son or daughter in the 3.2-km race are welcome to do so. Strollers are not advisable.

For more information on the youth race contact Melissa Berrisford at bmelissa@telus.net.

Adult winners of the five-year categories in the 7.4-km race will win a bottle of Sleeping Giant Fruit Winery wine, with second and third place winners receiving Summerland Sweets products, as also do the top three in the nine and under, 10 to 12 and in the 13 to 15 year-old categories for the 3.2-km race.

There will also be some spot prizes, spotters on the route and washroom facilities at the Rodeo Grounds.

To register for the race, go to www.zone4.ca.

There is a $12 entry fee for the 7.4-km race and $8 for the 3.2-km race. For more information on the 7.4-km race or to volunteer please email Mike Braid at jamibraid@shaw.ca.