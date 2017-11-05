Two teams remain unbeaten through three weeks of the men’s super league curling season. -Image: Dennis Bloom Photography

Team Koffski tops Kelowna Super League

Molson Super League of Curling through the first three weeks of the 2017-18 season

Molson Super Curling League—Week 3

• Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker) vs Foothills Creamery (Skip – Shawn Mamchur):

Sturgeon Hall knew they were in tough after being held to a single in the fourth and after a great draw for two by Foothills Creamery in the fifth and then another deuce in the seventh, Team Mamchur cruised to a 6–2 victory.

• Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) vs OK Business Alliance (Skip: Steve Wright):

Sunset Ranch took it to OK Business Alliance this night and stole singles in three of the first four ends and then closed the game off with a another steal in the sixth for the decisive 6-1 win.

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski):

Edward Jones dominated for the first six ends to go up 6-3 only to see Raymond James battle back with a deuce in the seventh and a steal in the eighth to tie the game 6-6. Team Koffski completed the comeback with a great steal in the extra for the 7-6 victory.

• Four Amigos (Skip—Justin Nillson) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

After a close four ends, Team Nillson broke the game open with a long raise take-out for five in the fifth to go up 8-5. Artesano Cabinets hammered back with a single in the sixth, a steal in the seventh, then finished off with another steal of a deuce in the final end to win 9-8.

• Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

Stolairus Aviation set the tone of the game with a steal in the first end and after stealing a couple of more singles in the fourth and fifth ends found themselves up 4-2. World Financial Group could only muster a single in the sixth and when Team Mellof made a great deuce in the seventh, ran Team Ludwar out of rocks in the final end for the 6-4 victory.

Standings: Koffski (Raymond James) 3-0; Mellof (Stolairus) 2-0; Ludwar (World Financial), Wright (OK Business), Mamchur (Foothills Creamery) 2-1; Clark (Sunset Ranch) 1-1; Cseke (Edward Jones), McInnes (Artesano) 1-2; Brucker (Sturgeon), Nillson (Four Amigos) 0-3.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets fall to Royals for weekend split

Just Posted

Community Leader Awards: Leader of the Year Curtis McTavish

The Kelowna Capital News Leader of the Year, sponsored by Okanagan College, is Curtis McTavish

Okanagan Shuswap housing sales cooling off

Regional sales for October six per cent off 2016, says Kelowna report

UPDATE: Kelowna resident found safe

RCMP located Kierstyn Brittany Patterson on Saturday after she was reported missing on Nov. 2.

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The shelter is the only one in the city and will provide services for the colder months

Rockets, London Drugs partner for autism

Kelowna’s WHL team gets together with the community to support the Canucks Autism Network

What’s happening

What’s happening in your community this weekend

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Police seek help in finding missing Kelowna woman

April Conlin’s family is concerned for her health and well-being

RMCP identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Kamloops hotel incident

Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn

Company appears on Dragon’s Den

A company in Kelowna will be making an appearance on the show, Nov. 8

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

Suzuki: Government for the people, not fossil fuel corporations

David Suzuki says the oil industry is working to influence governments

Albas: Lots of questions, no answers, on pot legalization

Kelowna area Conservative MP is looking for input into the upcoming legalization of marijuana

Rockets fall to Royals for weekend split

Victoria defeats Kelowna 4-2 Saturday in WHL action at Save on Foods Centre

Most Read