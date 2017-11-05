Team Koffski tops Kelowna Super League

Molson Super League of Curling through the first three weeks of the 2017-18 season

Molson Super Curling League—Week 3

• Sturgeon Hall (Skip – Gary Brucker) vs Foothills Creamery (Skip – Shawn Mamchur):

Sturgeon Hall knew they were in tough after being held to a single in the fourth and after a great draw for two by Foothills Creamery in the fifth and then another deuce in the seventh, Team Mamchur cruised to a 6–2 victory.

• Sunset Ranch (Skip – Bruce Clark) vs OK Business Alliance (Skip: Steve Wright):

Sunset Ranch took it to OK Business Alliance this night and stole singles in three of the first four ends and then closed the game off with a another steal in the sixth for the decisive 6-1 win.

• Edward Jones (Skip – Adam Cseke) vs Raymond James (Skip – Rob Koffski):

Edward Jones dominated for the first six ends to go up 6-3 only to see Raymond James battle back with a deuce in the seventh and a steal in the eighth to tie the game 6-6. Team Koffski completed the comeback with a great steal in the extra for the 7-6 victory.

• Four Amigos (Skip—Justin Nillson) vs Artesano Cabinets (Skip – Wes McInnes):

After a close four ends, Team Nillson broke the game open with a long raise take-out for five in the fifth to go up 8-5. Artesano Cabinets hammered back with a single in the sixth, a steal in the seventh, then finished off with another steal of a deuce in the final end to win 9-8.

• Stolairus Aviation (Skip – Dave Mellof) vs World Financial Group (Skip – Randi Ludwar):

Stolairus Aviation set the tone of the game with a steal in the first end and after stealing a couple of more singles in the fourth and fifth ends found themselves up 4-2. World Financial Group could only muster a single in the sixth and when Team Mellof made a great deuce in the seventh, ran Team Ludwar out of rocks in the final end for the 6-4 victory.

Standings: Koffski (Raymond James) 3-0; Mellof (Stolairus) 2-0; Ludwar (World Financial), Wright (OK Business), Mamchur (Foothills Creamery) 2-1; Clark (Sunset Ranch) 1-1; Cseke (Edward Jones), McInnes (Artesano) 1-2; Brucker (Sturgeon), Nillson (Four Amigos) 0-3.

