‘Tips clip Rockets in shootout

Connor Dewar of the Everett Silvertips (right) moves in on Kelowna Rockets defenceman Libor Zabransky in WHL action Friday at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

A three-goal lead just wasn’t enough for the Kelowna Rockets.

The Everett Silvertips overcame a 3-0 second-period deficit to beat the Rockets 4-3 in a shootout Friday in WHL action at Prospera Place.

Goals by captain Cal Foote and fellow blueliners Libor Zabransky and James Hilsendager staked Kelowna to a 3-0 lead midway in the second period. But the ‘Tips battled back with three goals of their own, including Riley Sutter’s game-tying marker with just 2:11 remaining in the third period.

Following a scoreless overtime period, Matt Fonteyne beat Brodan Salmond in the third round of the shootout for the game winner.

Carter Hart, the game’s first star, made 35 saves in the Everett net, while Salmond stopped 20 shots for Kelowna.

Dillon Dube played his first game with the Rockets since returning from the NHL’s Calgary Flames and was held off the scoresheet. The 19-year-old forward was handed a 10-minute misconduct at the end of the first period for a mouthguard violation.

The Rockets are back in action next Wednesday when they host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place. Puck drop is 7:05pm.