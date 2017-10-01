Twarynski back with Kelowna Rockets

Carsen Twarynski is returning to the Kelowna Rockets this week from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Offense, grit and a veteran presence.

That’s what the Kelowna Rockets expect forward Carsen Twarynski will bring back to the team’s roster.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL—the affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers—this week reassigned the 20-year-old Twarynski to the WHL club.

Twarynski is entering his fourth WHL season and second with the Rockets.

With his return, the Rockets now have four overage players on the roster—the other three are Gordie Ballhorn, James Hilsendager and Tomas Soustal. The Rockets must reduce to the league limit of three 20-year-old players by Oct. 15.

Through four seasons Twarynski has collected 43 goals for 110 points in 189 career games split between the Calgary Hitmen and the Kelowna Rockets.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Calgary amassed seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 28 games with Kelowna. He also added four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 37 post season games, including three goals and two assists in 16 playoff games for Kelowna last season.

Twarynski and the rest of the Rockets will be in action Wednesday, Oct. 4 when the Victoria Royals visit Prospera Place for a mid-week B.C. Division matchup.