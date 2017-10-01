Two tourney wins for Elliot volleyball teams

George Elliot Coyotes senior boys win tournament in Penticton, while juniors prevail at UBCO

The George Elliot senior boys team: (left to right) Ben Magel, Jesse Peters, Matt Darley, Garrett Anderson, Brandon Frechette, Tom Parish, Roan McCarthy, Brenden Moore, Jake Kupchanko and coach Chris Frehlick. -Image: Contributed

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary School Coyotes launched the 2017 boys’ volleyball season in style, winning not one but two tournaments.

Chris Frehlick’s senior boys team went undefeated throughout the weekend—Sept. 22 and 23—to capture gold at the Pen Hi Lakers’ tournament, defeating Vernon Secondary in the finals.

Elliot’s Brandon Frechette was named the tournament’s MVP, while Tom Parish was selected as an all-star and top libero.

The GESS junior A boys were also tournament champions, claiming the inaugural UBCO Heat junior high school tournament.

The Coyotes came together quickly after having only one real practice, served well and battled hard to finish each point.

The GESS boys lost just one match during the tournament to Penticton Secondary but made amends beating the Lakers as the teams met once again in the championship final.

