UBCO Heat men tuning up in Toronto

Heat basketball squad plays games this weekend against U of T and Western.

Heat Athletics Cam Servatius had 14 points in the Heat’s exhibition win over VIU last weekend.

The UBC Okanagan Heat are in Toronto this weekend as part of their tune-up for the new Canada West men’s basketball season.

Today at the Goldring Centre, Pete Guarasci’s Heat will face the University of Toronto Blues, then tomorrow will take on the Western Mustangs at Alumni Hall.

UBCO opened their eastern tour Thursday in Hamilton with a game against the McMaster Marauders.

The Heat was coming off a 94-88 preseason win over the visiting Vancouver Island Mariners on Saturday at the UBC Okanagan gym.

Aldrich Berrios led the Heat with 25 points, while three other members of UBCO were in double digits to combat the 54 points scored by the VIU backcourt.

Aloysius Callaghan, Cam Servatius, and Ben Kornelsen scored 15, 14, 11 points respectively. Kornelsen, the 6-foot-7 transfer, finished with a double-double as he had a team high 10 rebounds.

Zaid Usama had a game-high 29 points and Bryson Cox added 25 to lead the Mariners who had a five-point lead at the half on the Heat (45-40) only to see a 33 point third quarter to give UBCO a 12-point bulge going into the final frame (77-67).