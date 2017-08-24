Ultra520K Canada to continue

Ultra520K Canada is going to keep going.

Steve Brown, founder and race director of Ultra520K Canada has announced, the event will continue into the foreseeable future. This new comes as it was only six months ago that it was announced that 2017 and 2018 would be the final years for Ultra520K.

In a press release, Brown said following a period of negotiation with some of the people that have been the main organizers of the event over the years, they have reached an agreement whereby that group will spearhead the event going forward and using Brown as consultant.

Related: Bryden wins Ultra520K triathlon

“Not only was it my local group, but I was getting a lot of support and encouragement from the athlete community to continue,” said Brown. “The 2018 event is already full and I’m still getting requests to do the event. Following through on those requests it is becoming obvious that we need to keep moving the event forward.”

Brown’s organizing group have become attached to the event and didn’t want to see it disappear. They approached Brown with a plan to keep it going and still allow him to step back a little, which was his initial intent. At the same time they wanted to give him a voice to ensure the quality and principles of the event continue to the standards the event has operated at.

With these new developments, organizers have opened registration for the people waitlisted for the 2018 race and those that expressed a willingness to support a 2019 event. They now have 15 confirmations for the 35 available spots for 2019. They are now opening registration for 2019 for general registration to all athletes.