Unbeaten Sun ransacks Raiders

Sun receiver Nate Anderson looks for yards after making a catch against the Vancouver Island Raiders in BCFC action Saturday in Nanaimo. -Image: Greg Sakaki/Black Press

The Okanagan Sun got offensive production from all sides of the football on Saturday, in the team’s B.C. Football Conference 45-11 win over the Vancouver Island Raiders in Nanaimo.

The first-place Sun (5-0) are the conference’s lone unbeaten team at halfway mark of the regular season,

The Sun got out to an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter, thanks to a pair of Isaac Wegner field goals, from 30 and 12 yards, respectively, and a rouge off a punt from Matthew Panattoni.

The Sun easily doubled their lead in the second quarter, when rookie DB Aldrich Berrios picked off Jake Laberge, and ran the interception in for a touchdown. For Berrios, the interception was his fifth over the last two games.

The Raiders tried to get some momentum rolling, when a partially blocked punt from VI lead to a James Parker field goal, cutting the lead to 14-3.

But on the ensuing kickoff, rookie returner Javen Kaechele raced 105 yards for the score, extending the Sun lead to 21-3.

After a Raider rouge, the lead was officially 21-4 at the half, and stayed that way through the end of 3 quarters.

On the first play of the fourth, Laberge connected with Brycen Mayoh for a 25-yard TD, making it 21-11.

But a few minutes later, Sun quarterback Nick Wenman connected with Liam Crane for the first TD from the offence, to make it 28-11.

Two more touchdowns in the fourth came from Crane’s second TD catch, and a pick-6 from linebacker Conor Richard.

Wegner’s third field goal of the day came within the Raider red zone, and capped the scoring.

Up next for the Sun is the BCFC’s bye week, which will run over the Labor Day long weekend.

Okanagan returns to action on Sunday, Sept. 10, when the Raiders visit Kelowna in a rematch. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., with the AM 1150 pregame show beginning at 12:30.