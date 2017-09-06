Vees add forward depth with signing

Henry Enebak was signed by the Penticton Vees Wednesday. Enebak is a forward commited to St. Cloud State University for the fall of 2019. Photo from Henry Enebak Facebook page

The Penticton Vees have added another depth piece to their forward group with the signing of Henry Enebak.

“The addition of Henry brings another big body that plays a two-way game,” Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson said. “Henry is a former captain who checks out as a great character kid.”

The Prior Lake, Minn., product spent the last four seasons playing in the United States High School league, putting up 85 goals and 93 assists in 157 games. He played in two of the prestigious Minnesota State high school tournaments, scoring twice with four assists in eight games. Enebak has a scholarship to St. Cloud State University for the fall of 2019.

Harbinson said Eneback possesses a heavy shot. His addition will push the competition within the Vees roster for a spot in the lineup.

“One of the things we learned a year ago is our competition within our own group really pushed our guys,” said Harbinson. “We constantly had guys in and out of the lineup that contributed. I think we have 14 forwards that can all bring something to the table. I think we’re going to be a team that will rely on its depth and its speed and it has been a recipe for success in the past.”

Enebak will wear No. 25 and make his Vees debut Friday when the regular season begins in Merritt. Vees forward Shane Allan is injured and has been placed on the injured reserve.

