Vees Bowes locked up by Wolverines

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes in action against the Chilliwack Chiefs last season. Bowes, in his first season with the Vees, has secured a National Collegiate Athletics Association Division 1 scholarship with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Penticton Vees rookie Cassidy Bowes has locked up a National Collegiate Athletic Association Div. 1 scholarship with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

The Vees announced the commitment this morning.

“We’re thrilled to see Cassidy earn an opportunity at the University of Michigan to continue his development,” said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson in a team statement. “Cassidy has worked hard over the past two seasons with our program to get where he is today.”

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to play @umichhockey! Thanks to my family and all my coaches that helped get me there. #goblue — Cass Bowes (@Bowesie92) October 8, 2017

Bowes becomes the 18th member of the Vees current roster to commit to an NCAA Division I school. He’ll have a familiar face to play with once he attends the University of Michigan, as current teammate Kenny Johnson is also slated to play for the Wolverines. A number of Vees alumni have played for the Wolverines over the years, including Brian Lebler (2004-06), Brendan Morrison (1992-93), Todd Brost (1983-85), Mark Sorensen (1986-87), Craig Murray (1995-98) and Dexter Dancs (2012-13).

Bowes, a 1999-born forward from Kelowna, is in his first full season with the Vees after playing at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton last season, and the Pursuit of Excellence program in Kelowna for three years before that. This season, Bowes has recorded two goals and four assists in seven games. After appearing in two regular season games as an affiliate, Bowes burst onto the B.C. Hockey League scene during the Vees playoff run last year. In eight post-season games, including all seven in the Fred Page Cup Final against the Chilliwack Chiefs, Bowes scored twice and added three assists. He then suited up for five games at the Western Canada Cup in Penticton and the Royal Bank Cup in Cobourg, Ont.

Bowes and his teammates are back in game action this weekend as they travel to Merritt to play the Centennials Friday, before returning to the South Okanagan Events Centre to host the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday at 6 p.m.