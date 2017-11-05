Jared Nash of the Penticton Vees breaks in on the Powell River Kings net in a match at the South Okanagan Events Centre Saturday. (Mark Brett/Western News)

Vees lose to Kings 4-2

Club’s first home-ice loss to the Kings since the SOEC opened

For the first time since the South Okanagan Events Centre opened in 2008, the Penticton Vees took a loss to the Powell River Kings, playing on home ice this weekend.

The Vees (10-5-1-1) opened the scoring, but two goals by the Kings (11-4-1-1) just 12 seconds apart by near the end of the first period gave them a lead for the rest of the night in a 4-2 Kings win Saturday.

Jonny Tychonick got the Vees off on the right foot when a long slap shot from the left point eluded all traffic in front of the net and beat a screened Mitch Adamyk on the glove side nearly eight minutes into the game.

Penticton had a good opening, controlling the majority of the play for the first 18 minutes, but the Kings took the lead in the blink of an eye. The tying goal came off a deflection in front as Gavin Rauser got a piece of a point shot which then hit Nolan Hildebrand’s glove and into the net to tie the game.

Off the face-off the Kings got the puck into the attacking zone again, and after a shot hit the post on Hildebrand’s blocker side, it sat behind him in the crease. Neal Samanski swept the loose puck into the net as the Kings took the 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

With the Vees on the power play in the second, it was the Kings taking advantage. A dump in was intercepted by Andy Stevens and he was able to skate in on a breakaway before beating Hildebrand with a backhand move to make it 3-1 Powell River after two periods.

The power-play chances for the Vees continued to rack up in the third period, but they had a tough time getting into the Kings’ zone and the scoring chances were few and far between through the first half of the period.

Ben Berard jumped on a rebound off a shot from the blue line that missed the net but bounced out to the other side as he chipped it over Hildebrand to make the score 4-1 heading into the final minutes.

The Vees were given a five-minute power play after Jack Long dropped his gloves and went after Ryan Sandelin hit Long into the boards. On the advantage the Vees were able to add another power-play goal as Jackson Keane backhanded a puck through Adamyk’s pads with 2:26 remaining.

Adamyk shut the door after the goal as he finished with 35 saves in the 4-2 Kings win. It was the first game Powell River has ever won at the South Okanagan Events Centre since it opened in 2008.

The Vees now have a week of practice ahead of them before they get set to welcome the Vernon Vipers in the first half of a home and home series next Friday.

Previous story
Rockets, London Drugs partner for autism

Just Posted

Police looking for missing Kelowna resident

Kierstyn Brittany Patterson was last seen November 2, 2017

Okanagan Shuswap housing sales cooling off

Regional sales for October six per cent off 2016, says Kelowna report

Rockets, London Drugs partner for autism

Kelowna’s WHL team gets together with the community to support the Canucks Autism Network

Letter: Dispensaries important to people’s lives

Letter writer says shutting down marijuana dispensaries in West Kelowna is the wrong move

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight stories from the week

What’s happening

What’s happening in your community this weekend

Vees lose to Kings 4-2

Club’s first home-ice loss to the Kings since the SOEC opened

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Rockets fall to Royals for weekend split

Victoria defeats Kelowna 4-2 Saturday in WHL action at Save on Foods Centre

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

Turn back and clock and get some sleep

Turns out many people are not getting enough sleep, so enjoy an extra hour tonight

BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Emergency crews remain on scene at the apartment building near Lougheed Town Centre

RCMP investigate gunshot injury in Kamloops

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are in custody and cooperating with the investigation

Most Read