Vees send defenceman to Warriors, land needed centre

The Penticton Vees moved two defenceman to acquire centre Dakota Boutin from the Melfort Mustangs.

The Vees moved the rights to defenceman James Miller to the Mustangs and Garrett Ewert, a Kamloops product, to the West Kelowna Warriors to acquired the 1997-born centre.

“After evaluating our needs, the opportunity to add an experienced right-handed centre became available,” said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson in a team statement. “Dakota has the experience of winning a Telus Cup in midget and back-to-back Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League championships. He’ll create depth at our forward group and we’re excited to get him ready to play college hockey.”

Boutin, a native of Moosomin, Sask., has spent the last three seasons with the Mustangs scoring 57 goals and adding 84 assists in 150 games. He helped the Mustangs to SJHL championships in 2015 and ‘16. At the 2015 Western Canada Cup, he scored a goal and two assists to help the Mustangs reach the RBC Cup. Boutin is committed to play at Northern Michigan University with the Wildcats next season.

Boutin will practice with his new teammates this week before making his Vees debut in the season opener Sept. 8 in Merritt. Ewert dressed in one game as an affiliate last season and played in two pre-season games this year. The Vees wish him the best of luck with the Warriors and thank him for his contributions.